The Nicholls State Colonels (5-8, 0-0 Southland) are favored (by 6.5 points) to end a five-game road losing streak when they visit the Houston Christian Huskies (2-9, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 4:30 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Houston, Texas

Venue: Sharp Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nicholls State -6.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Huskies Betting Records & Stats

Houston Christian has combined with its opponents to score more than 150.5 points in five of nine games this season.

Houston Christian's contests this season have a 152.8-point average over/under, 2.3 more points than this game's total.

Houston Christian's ATS record is 6-3-0 this season.

Houston Christian has been posted as the underdog four times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Huskies have been at least a +220 underdog on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Houston Christian has a 31.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nicholls State 3 33.3% 72.2 141.8 75.7 158.9 143.1 Houston Christian 5 55.6% 69.6 141.8 83.2 158.9 157.9

Additional Houston Christian Insights & Trends

The Colonels were 4-14-0 against the spread last year in Southland games.

The Huskies put up 6.1 fewer points per game (69.6) than the Colonels allow their opponents to score (75.7).

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nicholls State 6-3-0 0-0 3-6-0 Houston Christian 6-3-0 5-3 4-5-0

Houston Christian vs. Nicholls State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nicholls State Houston Christian 11-2 Home Record 8-8 4-11 Away Record 2-13 3-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 82.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.5 1-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-2-0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

