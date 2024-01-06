How to Watch the Houston vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Baylor Bears (13-0) will attempt to build on a 13-game winning stretch when they host the Houston Cougars (9-4) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Foster Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN+.
Houston Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Foster Pavilion in Waco, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Houston vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Cougars average 21.0 more points per game (75.8) than the Bears allow (54.8).
- Houston is 9-1 when it scores more than 54.8 points.
- Baylor's record is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.
- The Bears record 83.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than the 65.5 the Cougars give up.
- When Baylor puts up more than 65.5 points, it is 12-0.
- Houston has a 9-3 record when giving up fewer than 83.6 points.
- The Bears shoot 47.3% from the field, 7.5% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.
- The Cougars make 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.6% higher than the Bears' defensive field-goal percentage.
Houston Leaders
- Laila Blair: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 26.2 3PT% (17-for-65)
- N'Yah Boyd: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 33.3 FG%, 23.6 3PT% (13-for-55)
- Bria Patterson: 10.0 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.0 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)
- Kamryn Jones: 5.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.2 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)
- Maliyah Johnson: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.9 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)
Houston Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Rice
|W 71-63
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|Texas Tech
|L 79-71
|Fertitta Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Kansas State
|L 72-38
|Bramlage Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Baylor
|-
|Foster Pavilion
|1/10/2024
|BYU
|-
|Fertitta Center
|1/13/2024
|TCU
|-
|Fertitta Center
