Houston vs. West Virginia January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-7, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Houston Cougars (12-0, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Houston vs. West Virginia Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Houston Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Houston Players to Watch
- Jamal Shead: 9.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- LJ Cryer: 17 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- J'wan Roberts: 7.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Emanuel Sharp: 13.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ja'Vier Francis: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
West Virginia Players to Watch
- Quinn Slazinski: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jesse Edwards: 14.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 8.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Josiah Harris: 5.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ofri Naveh: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Houston vs. West Virginia Stat Comparison
|Houston Rank
|Houston AVG
|West Virginia AVG
|West Virginia Rank
|169th
|75.5
|Points Scored
|67.8
|315th
|1st
|50
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|122nd
|31st
|41.1
|Rebounds
|37
|167th
|2nd
|14.7
|Off. Rebounds
|8.8
|209th
|126th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|6.3
|286th
|144th
|14.1
|Assists
|12.8
|232nd
|10th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|10.5
|76th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.