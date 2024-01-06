The No. 3 Houston Cougars (13-0, 0-0 Big 12) are heavy favorites (-19.5) as they attempt to build on a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the West Virginia Mountaineers (5-8, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fertitta Center. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 134.5.

Houston vs. West Virginia Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Houston -19.5 134.5

Houston Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Houston and its opponents have combined to put up more than 134.5 points.

Houston has had an average of 125.3 points in its games this season, 9.2 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Cougars are 8-4-0 against the spread this season.

Houston has been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Cougars have been at least a -3000 moneyline favorite four times this season and won each of those games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 96.8% chance to win.

Houston vs. West Virginia Over/Under Stats

Games Over 134.5 % of Games Over 134.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Houston 2 16.7% 75.9 144.2 49.4 118.9 133.5 West Virginia 4 36.4% 68.3 144.2 69.5 118.9 138

Additional Houston Insights & Trends

Houston compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread in conference games last season.

The Cougars score 6.4 more points per game (75.9) than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).

Houston is 7-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Houston vs. West Virginia Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 19.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Houston 8-4-0 6-3 2-10-0 West Virginia 6-5-0 0-0 4-7-0

Houston vs. West Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Houston West Virginia 16-2 Home Record 13-4 11-0 Away Record 3-8 8-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.4 75.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.6 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

