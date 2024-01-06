If you're looking for bracketology analysis of Incarnate Word and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Incarnate Word ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-2 NR NR 221

Incarnate Word's best wins

On November 27, Incarnate Word captured its best win of the season, a 57-44 victory over the Prairie View A&M Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 285) in the RPI rankings. Destiny Terrell, in that signature victory, recorded a team-best 16 points with seven rebounds and zero assists. Aliyah Collins also played a part with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

67-57 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on November 19

57-42 on the road over Tarleton State (No. 327/RPI) on December 10

Incarnate Word's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Incarnate Word has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Incarnate Word is facing the 167th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Cardinals have 16 games left on the schedule, with six contests coming against teams that are over .500, and 14 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

UIW has 16 games remaining this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Incarnate Word's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

