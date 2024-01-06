The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) will be attempting to continue a six-game home winning streak when taking on the TCU Horned Frogs (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Allen Fieldhouse. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on CBS.

Kansas vs. TCU Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas
  • TV: CBS
Kansas Stats Insights

  • The Jayhawks make 50.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have allowed to their opponents (41.4%).
  • Kansas has a 12-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.4% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the 83rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Horned Frogs sit at 49th.
  • The Jayhawks score 79.6 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 66.5 the Horned Frogs allow.
  • Kansas is 12-0 when scoring more than 66.5 points.

TCU Stats Insights

  • The Horned Frogs' 49.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 11.6 percentage points higher than the Jayhawks have allowed to their opponents (38.3%).
  • TCU is 11-1 when it shoots better than 38.3% from the field.
  • The Jayhawks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs rank 44th.
  • The Horned Frogs average 20.5 more points per game (85.8) than the Jayhawks allow (65.3).
  • TCU is 9-1 when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.

Kansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Kansas averaged 78.8 points per game in home games last season. In road games, it averaged 74 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Jayhawks played better at home last year, giving up 67.9 points per game, compared to 69 on the road.
  • Kansas drained 7.2 threes per game with a 36.4% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 2% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, TCU scored 77.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 72.4.
  • At home, the Horned Frogs gave up 63.5 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away (76.3).
  • At home, TCU made 5.4 triples per game last season, 0.4 more than it averaged away (5). TCU's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.2%) than away (28.5%).

Kansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Indiana W 75-71 Assembly Hall
12/22/2023 Yale W 75-60 Allen Fieldhouse
12/30/2023 Wichita State W 86-67 T-Mobile Center
1/6/2024 TCU - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
1/13/2024 Oklahoma - Allen Fieldhouse

TCU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 Nevada L 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 @ Hawaii W 65-51 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/1/2024 Texas A&M-Commerce W 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 @ Kansas - Allen Fieldhouse
1/10/2024 Oklahoma - Schollmaier Arena
1/13/2024 Houston - Schollmaier Arena

