How to Watch Lamar vs. Northwestern State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Northwestern State Demons (2-11, 0-0 Southland) will hope to break an eight-game road slide when squaring off against the Lamar Cardinals (6-7, 0-0 Southland) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Montagne Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Montagne Center in Beaumont, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Southland Games
- Nicholls State vs Houston Christian (4:30 PM ET | January 6)
- SE Louisiana vs New Orleans (5:00 PM ET | January 6)
- Texas A&M-CC vs Incarnate Word (6:00 PM ET | January 6)
Lamar Stats Insights
- The Cardinals make 44.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points lower than the Demons have allowed to their opponents (49.5%).
- Lamar has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.5% from the field.
- The Cardinals are the 43rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Demons rank 333rd.
- The Cardinals record 82.5 points per game, only 0.7 more points than the 81.8 the Demons allow.
- Lamar is 6-1 when scoring more than 81.8 points.
Lamar Home & Away Comparison
- Lamar is scoring 94.2 points per game when playing at home. In away games, it is averaging 72.3 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Cardinals are surrendering 10.1 fewer points per game (73.4) than in away games (83.5).
- At home, Lamar is averaging 2.0 more treys per game (9.2) than in away games (7.2). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (34.8%) compared to when playing on the road (34.4%).
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Southern Miss
|L 82-79
|Montagne Center
|12/21/2023
|@ LSU
|L 87-66
|Pete Maravich Assembly Center
|12/30/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 91-64
|Montagne Center
|1/6/2024
|Northwestern State
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/8/2024
|Incarnate Word
|-
|Montagne Center
|1/13/2024
|@ Nicholls State
|-
|Stopher Gym
