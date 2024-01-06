Lamar vs. Northwestern State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Southland schedule includes the Lamar Cardinals (5-7, 0-0 Southland) versus the Northwestern State Demons (2-10, 0-0 Southland) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Lamar Players to Watch
- Terry Anderson: 10.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Adam Hamilton: 11 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chris Pryor: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jakevion Buckley: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cody Pennebaker: 8.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Northwestern State Players to Watch
- Cliff Davis: 16.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Chase Forte: 6.6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Braelon Bush: 9.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Jamison Epps: 6.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ryan Forrest: 11.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Lamar vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison
|Lamar Rank
|Lamar AVG
|Northwestern State AVG
|Northwestern State Rank
|47th
|81.8
|Points Scored
|70.3
|283rd
|333rd
|79.2
|Points Allowed
|80.7
|346th
|79th
|39.2
|Rebounds
|32.8
|327th
|50th
|11.1
|Off. Rebounds
|10.8
|61st
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|32nd
|17.1
|Assists
|11.3
|321st
|307th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|11.4
|144th
