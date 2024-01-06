NFL Week 18 BetMGM Promo Code, Computer Picks, Best Bets and Predictions
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Our best bet on the NFL's Week 18 card, in terms of the point spreads, is Colts +1 -- scroll down for more tips (including parlay opportunities) for both spreads and totals.
Best Week 18 Spread Bets
Pick: Indianapolis +1 vs. Houston
- Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Indianapolis by 2.5 points
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Pick: New England -1.5 vs. New York
- Matchup: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New England by 3.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- TV Channel: FOX
Pick: Miami +2.5 vs. Buffalo
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Miami by 0.4 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: January 7
Pick: Baltimore +3 vs. Pittsburgh
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Baltimore by 17.9 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Pick: New Orleans -3 vs. Atlanta
- Matchup: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
- Projected Favorite & Spread: New Orleans by 8.9 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- TV Channel: CBS
Best Week 18 Total Bets
Over 41 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
- Matchup: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
- Projected Total: 46.5 points
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- TV Channel: FOX
Over 35 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
- Projected Total: 41.8 points
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: January 6
- TV Channel: ABC/ESPN
Over 48.5 - Buffalo vs. Miami
- Matchup: Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins
- Projected Total: 49.3 points
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Date: January 7
Over 37.5 - Cleveland vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals
- Projected Total: 44.3 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- TV Channel: CBS
Under 46 - Minnesota vs. Detroit
- Matchup: Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions
- Projected Total: 45.7 points
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: January 7
- TV Channel: FOX
