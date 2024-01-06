When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will North Texas be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

Want to bet on North Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-0 NR NR 129

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Texas' best wins

As far as its best win this season, North Texas beat the Wichita State Shockers on the road on January 4. The final score was 74-62. That signature victory over Wichita State included a team-leading 26 points from Aaron Scott. Jason Edwards, with 19 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 7

70-56 at home over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on January 6

78-52 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on December 23

65-39 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

North Texas has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, North Texas has been handed the 83rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

In terms of the Mean Green's upcoming schedule, they have seven games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

North Texas has 16 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls

North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming North Texas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.