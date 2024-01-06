2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Texas March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will North Texas be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
How North Texas ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|129
North Texas' best wins
As far as its best win this season, North Texas beat the Wichita State Shockers on the road on January 4. The final score was 74-62. That signature victory over Wichita State included a team-leading 26 points from Aaron Scott. Jason Edwards, with 19 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 7
- 70-56 at home over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on January 6
- 78-52 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on December 23
- 65-39 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 19
- 79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 2
North Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- North Texas has tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (three).
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, North Texas has been handed the 83rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.
- In terms of the Mean Green's upcoming schedule, they have seven games remaining versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.
- North Texas has 16 games left to play this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Texas' next game
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPNU
