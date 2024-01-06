Saturday's contest between the North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) and Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) going head-to-head at UNT Coliseum has a projected final score of 77-72 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of North Texas, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, North Texas projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Tulane. The total has been set at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: UNT Coliseum

UNT Coliseum Line: North Texas -3.5

North Texas -3.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): North Texas -160, Tulane +135

North Texas vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: North Texas 77, Tulane 72

Spread & Total Prediction for North Texas vs. Tulane

Pick ATS: North Texas (-3.5)



North Texas (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



North Texas is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Tulane's 5-6-0 ATS record. The Mean Green have hit the over in seven games, while Green Wave games have gone over eight times. The teams score an average of 158.8 points per game, 15.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 contests, North Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall. Tulane has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

North Texas Performance Insights

The Mean Green average 69.5 points per game (294th in college basketball) while allowing 59.2 per outing (fourth in college basketball). They have a +135 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.3 points per game.

North Texas prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.0 boards. It is grabbing 36.5 rebounds per game (180th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.5 per outing.

North Texas makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (108th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (59th in college basketball). It is making 2.8 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game while shooting 29.2%.

The Mean Green rank 193rd in college basketball with 94.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 13th in college basketball defensively with 80.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

North Texas and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Mean Green commit 11.7 per game (176th in college basketball) and force 12.7 (127th in college basketball action).

