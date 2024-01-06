The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulane Moneyline

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends

  • North Texas has compiled a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
  • In the Mean Green's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
  • Tulane has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

North Texas Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (86th).
  • Oddsmakers have made the Mean Green's national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
  • North Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

