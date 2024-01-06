North Texas vs. Tulane: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the North Texas vs. Tulane matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Texas Moneyline
|Tulane Moneyline
North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends
- North Texas has compiled a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.
- In the Mean Green's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
- Tulane has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.
North Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (86th).
- Oddsmakers have made the Mean Green's national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).
- North Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.