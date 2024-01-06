Saturday's game features the Grambling Tigers (6-5) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-6) squaring off at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Grambling according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Panthers are coming off of a 107-32 win against Wiley in their most recent outing on Saturday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Grambling 74, Prairie View A&M 63

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

The Panthers' best win this season came in an 85-70 victory against the McNeese Cowgirls on November 12.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Panthers are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most defeats.

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 357) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

13.7 PTS, 2 STL, 40.7 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Desiree Lewis: 7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG%

7.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 48.8 FG% Amauri Williams: 7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG%

7.3 PTS, 49.2 FG% Jada Roberson: 6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

6.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.9 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Gerlyn Smith: 8 PTS, 47.5 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have a -11 scoring differential, falling short by 1.1 points per game. They're putting up 66.4 points per game, 182nd in college basketball, and are allowing 67.5 per outing to rank 254th in college basketball.

The Panthers are scoring more points at home (79.4 per game) than away (53.4).

At home, Prairie View A&M allows 55.2 points per game. On the road, it allows 79.8.

