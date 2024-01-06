The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) are 2.5-point underdogs as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they visit the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. The contest airs at 5:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 137.5 points.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Where: Grambling, Louisiana

Venue: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grambling -2.5 137.5

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Prairie View A&M has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points in eight of 11 games this season.

Prairie View A&M's games this year have had a 150.3-point total on average, 12.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Prairie View A&M has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Prairie View A&M has been an underdog in nine games this season and has come away with the win three times (33.3%) in those contests.

The Panthers have entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and is 3-8 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Prairie View A&M has a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grambling 5 50% 65.2 136.4 77.5 156.6 138.7 Prairie View A&M 8 72.7% 71.2 136.4 79.1 156.6 146.6

Additional Prairie View A&M Insights & Trends

The Tigers covered the spread 14 times in 21 SWAC games last season.

The Panthers average 6.3 fewer points per game (71.2) than the Tigers give up (77.5).

Prairie View A&M has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 4-1 overall record in games it scores more than 77.5 points.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grambling 3-7-0 0-1 5-5-0 Prairie View A&M 6-5-0 6-5 5-6-0

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Grambling Prairie View A&M 11-1 Home Record 9-3 9-6 Away Record 4-14 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 9-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-9-0 73.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.4 64.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-8-0

