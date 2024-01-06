Will Roope Hintz find the back of the net when the Dallas Stars play the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Roope Hintz score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Hintz stats and insights

Hintz has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (two shots).

He has five goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Hintz averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.9%.

Predators defensive stats

On defense, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Hintz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:57 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 14:10 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 3 3 0 18:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:20 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 1 0 1 15:35 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:18 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:41 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

