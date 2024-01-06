Roope Hintz and the Dallas Stars will meet the Nashville Predators at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, at American Airlines Center. If you'd like to wager on Hintz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roope Hintz vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hintz Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hintz has averaged 16:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +8.

Hintz has a goal in 11 games this season out of 35 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hintz has a point in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

Hintz has an assist in 14 of 35 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Hintz's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 64.5% that he goes over.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hintz having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hintz Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 35 Games 5 33 Points 8 15 Goals 5 18 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.