On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Ryan Suter going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Ryan Suter score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Suter stats and insights

  • Suter has scored in one of 37 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (four shots).
  • Suter has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 1.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

  • The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Suter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-3
12/31/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:26 Home W 8-1
12/29/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 2-1
12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 3-2
12/21/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:29 Home W 4-3 OT
12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:12 Home W 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:14 Away L 4-3 OT
12/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 21:03 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

