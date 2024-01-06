For bracketology analysis on Sam Houston and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-0 NR NR 168

Sam Houston's best wins

Sam Houston captured its signature win of the season on January 6 by registering an 81-77 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, the No. 87-ranked team based on the RPI. Lamar Wilkerson led the offense against Louisiana Tech, posting 24 points. Next on the team was Davon Barnes with 15 points.

Next best wins

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 20

86-68 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 22

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on November 6

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 12

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sam Houston has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Sam Houston gets the 152nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Bearkats' upcoming schedule features six games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

SHSU has 15 games remaining this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

