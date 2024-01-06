Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest between the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (6-9) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-7) at Thomas Assembly Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 73-59 and heavily favors Louisiana Tech to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Bearkats' last contest was a 66-58 loss to UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas Assembly Center in Ruston, Louisiana
Sam Houston vs. Louisiana Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisiana Tech 73, Sam Houston 59
Other CUSA Predictions
- Western Kentucky vs Liberty
- Jacksonville State vs Florida International
Sam Houston Schedule Analysis
- On November 21, the Bearkats claimed their signature win of the season, a 66-62 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 141) in our computer rankings.
- Sam Houston has tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).
- Sam Houston has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 4 losses in the nation (four).
Sam Houston 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-62 on the road over Texas State (No. 141) on November 21
- 65-62 at home over Florida A&M (No. 304) on December 1
- 67-65 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on November 11
Sam Houston Leaders
- Raanee Smith: 11.6 PTS, 9.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.5 BLK, 47.8 FG%
- Kaylee Jefferson: 11.0 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 35.0 FG%, 17.2 3PT% (5-for-29)
- Diana Rosenthal: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 27.9 FG%, 19.6 3PT% (9-for-46)
- Kassidy Dixon: 8.8 PTS, 2.3 STL, 46.5 FG%
- Sydnee Kemp: 11.5 PTS, 33.1 FG%, 34.3 3PT% (24-for-70)
Sam Houston Performance Insights
- The Bearkats' +16 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.4 points per game (117th in college basketball) while giving up 69.1 per outing (282nd in college basketball).
- At home the Bearkats are putting up 74.4 points per game, 9.6 more than they are averaging on the road (64.8).
- At home Sam Houston is allowing 60.9 points per game, 19.7 fewer points than it is on the road (80.6).
