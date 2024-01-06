Saturday's contest features the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) clashing at William R. Johnson Coliseum (on January 6) at 3:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for SFA.

According to our computer prediction, SFA projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against UT Arlington. The over/under is listed at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

William R. Johnson Coliseum Line: SFA -6.5

SFA -6.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): SFA -300, UT Arlington +250

SFA vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for SFA vs. UT Arlington

Pick ATS: SFA (-6.5)



SFA (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



SFA has compiled a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 9-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the 'Jacks are 7-5-0 and the Mavericks are 8-4-0. The teams average 151.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total. SFA is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Other WAC Predictions

SFA Performance Insights

The 'Jacks outscore opponents by 9.8 points per game (scoring 78.6 points per game to rank 89th in college basketball while giving up 68.8 per outing to rank 121st in college basketball) and have a +137 scoring differential overall.

SFA pulls down 38.9 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) while conceding 32.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.2 boards per game.

SFA makes 6.6 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.4. It shoots 33% from deep while its opponents hit 34.8% from long range.

The 'Jacks average 92.1 points per 100 possessions on offense (245th in college basketball), and give up 80.7 points per 100 possessions (17th in college basketball).

SFA forces 17.6 turnovers per game (fourth in college basketball) while committing 17.8 (363rd in college basketball play).

