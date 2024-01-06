How to Watch SFA vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
SFA Stats Insights
- This season, the 'Jacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- SFA is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 83rd.
- The 78.6 points per game the 'Jacks put up are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (73.5).
- SFA is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
SFA Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, SFA is posting 1.8 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (78.4).
- In 2023-24, the 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 73.4.
- SFA is making 5.3 treys per game with a 26% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.100000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7, 36.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|Paul Quinn
|W 115-58
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|New Orleans
|W 80-51
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|@ UT Rio Grande Valley
|W 85-78
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
|1/11/2024
|@ Utah Tech
|-
|Burns Arena
|1/13/2024
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.