Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

SFA Players to Watch

Sadaidriene Hall: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Kyle Hayman: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK AJ Cajuste: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Chrishawn Christmas: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 10 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SFA vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison

SFA Rank SFA AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 111th 77.9 Points Scored 73.1 228th 137th 69.5 Points Allowed 72.7 228th 109th 38.4 Rebounds 39.5 68th 57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 12 25th 237th 6.9 3pt Made 8.3 108th 197th 13.3 Assists 16.4 47th 363rd 17.6 Turnovers 14.8 348th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.