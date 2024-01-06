Saturday's WAC schedule includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) against the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Information

SFA Players to Watch

  • Sadaidriene Hall: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
  • Kyle Hayman: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • AJ Cajuste: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Chrishawn Christmas: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

UT Arlington Players to Watch

  • Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • DaJuan Gordon: 10 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA vs. UT Arlington Stat Comparison

SFA Rank SFA AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank
111th 77.9 Points Scored 73.1 228th
137th 69.5 Points Allowed 72.7 228th
109th 38.4 Rebounds 39.5 68th
57th 10.9 Off. Rebounds 12 25th
237th 6.9 3pt Made 8.3 108th
197th 13.3 Assists 16.4 47th
363rd 17.6 Turnovers 14.8 348th

