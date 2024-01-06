SFA vs. UT Arlington January 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's WAC slate includes the UT Arlington Mavericks (3-8) meeting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (7-5) at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other SFA Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
SFA Players to Watch
- Kurstyn Harden: 16 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destini Lombard: 10.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.9 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kyla Deck: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.3 AST, 3.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Zoe Nelson: 7.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Avery Brittingham: 12.7 PTS, 9 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Gia Adams: 12.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Taliyah Clark: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Adela Valkova: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Nya Threatt: 6.5 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.