The Dallas Stars (22-10-5) host the Nashville Predators (21-17-1) at American Airlines Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Stars are coming off a 5-4 overtime defeat to the Colorado Avalanche, while the Predators fell to the Calgary Flames 6-3 in their last outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-175) Predators (+145) 6.5 Stars (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 21 of their 34 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (61.8%).

Dallas has an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

The Stars have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 24 of 37 games this season.

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs. Predators Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 133 (5th) Goals 120 (15th) 115 (14th) Goals Allowed 122 (21st) 24 (16th) Power Play Goals 29 (10th) 18 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (25th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Stars Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10 games, Dallas is winless against the spread and 6-2-2 straight up.

Eight of Dallas' past 10 games hit the over.

The Stars and their opponents have averaged 6.4 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.1 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their last 10 games, the Stars are putting up 1.1 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the league, averaging 3.6 per game for a total of 133 this season.

The Stars are ranked 14th in league action in goals against this season, having conceded 115 total goals (3.1 per game).

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +18.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.