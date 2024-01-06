Top Player Prop Bets for Stars vs. Predators on January 6, 2024
Filip Forsberg and Jason Robertson are two of the players with prop bets available when the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars meet at American Airlines Center on Saturday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).
Stars vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Stars vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Jason Robertson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Robertson is one of Dallas' leading contributors (37 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 25 assists.
Robertson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|2
|2
|6
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|5
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)
Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' offensive options, contributing 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists) to the team.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Matt Duchene Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Matt Duchene has 34 total points for Dallas, with 11 goals and 23 assists.
Duchene Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Avalanche
|Jan. 4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 31
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blackhawks
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Blues
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Forsberg's 43 points are pivotal for Nashville. He has recorded 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games.
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|8
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|2
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with 33 total points this season. He has scored 15 goals and added 18 assists in 39 games.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flames
|Jan. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blackhawks
|Jan. 2
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Capitals
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 29
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 27
|1
|1
|2
|5
