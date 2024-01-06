When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will SFA be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How SFA ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 3-1 NR NR 194

SFA's best wins

On November 20, SFA captured its best win of the season, a 92-68 victory over the Drake Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to the RPI. Jalil Beaubrun was the top scorer in the signature win over Drake, posting 14 points with six rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

92-73 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 6

75-72 at home over New Mexico State (No. 236/RPI) on December 19

79-74 on the road over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on December 2

86-76 over Loyola Marymount (No. 260/RPI) on November 19

85-78 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on January 4

SFA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 7-1

The 'Jacks have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

SFA has been handed the 260th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The 'Jacks have nine games remaining versus teams over .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Reviewing SFA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

SFA's next game

Matchup: Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks

Utah Tech Trailblazers vs. Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah

Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

