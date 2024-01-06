2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we expect Texas A&M to earn a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How Texas A&M ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|13-2
|1-1
|29
|NR
|38
Texas A&M's best wins
On November 25 versus the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in the RPI rankings, Texas A&M secured its best win of the season, a 65-51 victory at home. Lauren Ware led the offense versus Cal, compiling 11 points. Second on the team was Janiah Barker with 10 points.
Next best wins
- 83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on December 6
- 74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83/RPI) on November 12
- 66-44 at home over Auburn (No. 87/RPI) on January 7
- 63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on December 3
- 81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 30
Texas A&M's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0
- Based on the RPI, Texas A&M has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, Texas A&M has five wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Aggies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Texas A&M has been handed the 192nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.
- The Aggies have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have 10 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Texas A&M has 14 games left on the schedule, with three games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M's next game
- Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
