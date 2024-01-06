2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M-CC be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|206
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
Against the UTEP Miners on November 29, Texas A&M-CC secured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-63 road victory. The leading scorer against UTEP was Dian Wright-Forde, who tallied 17 points with two rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on December 9
- 86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on December 15
- 75-65 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on January 6
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 189th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.
- The Islanders have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Corpus Christi has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5
- Total: 151.5 points
