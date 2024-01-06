When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M-CC be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 206

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Against the UTEP Miners on November 29, Texas A&M-CC secured its signature win of the season, which was a 67-63 road victory. The leading scorer against UTEP was Dian Wright-Forde, who tallied 17 points with two rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on December 9

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on December 15

75-65 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on January 6

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has been handed the 189th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

The Islanders have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with four contests coming versus teams that are over .500, and 15 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Corpus Christi has 17 games left this season, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5

Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5 Total: 151.5 points

