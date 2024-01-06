2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Will Texas A&M-CC be one of the teams to earn a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Texas A&M-CC's full tournament resume.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-4
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|161
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
When Texas A&M-CC took down the Texas State Bobcats, who are ranked No. 167 in the RPI, on November 26 by a score of 60-52, it was its signature win of the year thus far. Tymberlin Criswell, in that signature victory, put up a team-high 17 points with three rebounds and four assists. Alecia Westbrook also played a role with 11 points, nine rebounds and two assists.
Next best wins
- 63-61 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 221/RPI) on January 6
- 73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on January 3
- 57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 14
- 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 5
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Texas A&M-CC has the 199th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Islanders' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.
- A&M-Corpus Christi has 16 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana
