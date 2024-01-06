When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Texas A&M-Commerce be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 151

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

On November 17, Texas A&M-Commerce claimed its signature win of the season, a 57-54 victory over the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 108) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory versus Saint Joseph's (PA) featured a team-leading 15 points from Tommie Lewis. Kalen Williams, with nine points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 338/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Based on the RPI, Texas A&M-Commerce has four losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Lions are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-Commerce has to manage the 20th-hardest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Lions' 17 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Commerce has 17 games remaining this year, including none versus Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: New Orleans Privateers -3.5

New Orleans Privateers -3.5 Total: 144.5 points

