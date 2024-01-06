Will Texas A&M-Commerce be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Texas A&M-Commerce's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-Commerce's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 186

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, Texas A&M-Commerce defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers at home on November 20. The final score was 84-75. That signature victory versus Utah Tech included a team-best 18 points from Mia Deck. Jordyn Newsome, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 255/RPI) on December 1

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 260/RPI) on December 5

87-78 at home over McNeese (No. 358/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

According to the RPI, Texas A&M-Commerce has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 42nd-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Texas A&M-Commerce gets the 165th-ranked schedule the rest of the year.

Of the Lions' 16 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and eight are against teams with records north of .500.

TAMUC has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.