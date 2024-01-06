Saturday's game features the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-6) and the McNeese Cowgirls (4-10) matching up at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 86-68 victory for heavily favored Texas A&M-Commerce according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:30 PM ET on January 6.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Lions suffered an 88-78 loss to New Orleans.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:30 PM ET Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M-Commerce 86, McNeese 68

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule Analysis

In terms of their best win this season, the Lions beat the Idaho Vandals on the road on December 1 by a score of 72-71.

The Lions have three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 44th-most in the country.

Texas A&M-Commerce 2023-24 Best Wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 147) on December 1

84-75 at home over Utah Tech (No. 203) on November 20

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 261) on December 5

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55)

12.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.2 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (15-for-55) Mary Delgado: 13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57)

13.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 29.8 3PT% (17-for-57) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59)

11.8 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 39.0 3PT% (23-for-59) Ahmya Boyce: 10.5 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

10.5 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Dorian Norris: 6.8 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 35.0 3PT% (7-for-20)

Texas A&M-Commerce Performance Insights

The Lions have been outscored by 7.3 points per game (scoring 69.8 points per game to rank 122nd in college basketball while giving up 77.1 per outing to rank 346th in college basketball) and have a -80 scoring differential overall.

The Lions are scoring 77.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are averaging 63.7 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Texas A&M-Commerce is ceding 65.0 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 87.2.

