The Texas A&M Aggies (9-4, 0-0 SEC) are welcoming in the LSU Tigers (8-5, 0-0 SEC) for a matchup of SEC foes at Reed Arena, starting at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Texas A&M Stats Insights

This season, the Aggies have a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.5% higher than the 40.4% of shots the Tigers' opponents have knocked down.

Texas A&M is 6-1 when it shoots better than 40.4% from the field.

The Aggies are the 10th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers rank 217th.

The Aggies average 76.2 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 69 the Tigers allow.

When Texas A&M scores more than 69 points, it is 9-2.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Texas A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas A&M put up 73.1 points per game in home games last year. In road games, it fared better on offense, averaging 73.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Aggies allowed 6.5 fewer points per game (60.5) than when playing on the road (67).

When playing at home, Texas A&M drained the same number of three-pointers per game as in away games (6.3). Meanwhile, it had a better three-point percentage at home (34%) compared to in away games (33%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Upcoming Schedule