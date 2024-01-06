Saturday's contest between the Southern Jaguars (6-7, 0-0 SWAC) and Texas Southern Tigers (2-9, 0-0 SWAC) squaring off at F. G. Clark Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Southern, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: F. G. Clark Center

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 78, Texas Southern 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Southern vs. Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Southern (-9.4)

Southern (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 145.6

Southern is 3-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Texas Southern's 3-6-0 ATS record. The Jaguars have gone over the point total in four games, while Tigers games have gone over three times.

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers put up 65.6 points per game (337th in college basketball) while allowing 78.4 per outing (331st in college basketball). They have a -140 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.8 points per game.

Texas Southern is 202nd in college basketball at 36.2 rebounds per game. That's 5.8 fewer than the 42 its opponents average.

Texas Southern makes 7 three-pointers per game (233rd in college basketball), 1.6 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 30.2% from deep (310th in college basketball) and its opponents are shooting 35.8%.

Texas Southern forces 11.8 turnovers per game (202nd in college basketball) while committing 11.7 (176th in college basketball).

