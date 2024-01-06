Saturday's game features the Southern Jaguars (2-9) and the Texas Southern Tigers (1-10) squaring off at F. G. Clark Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-52 victory for heavily favored Southern according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Tigers lost their last outing 52-40 against Tarleton State on Saturday.

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: F. G. Clark Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Texas Southern vs. Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern 72, Texas Southern 52

Other SWAC Predictions

Texas Southern Schedule Analysis

The Tigers haven't beaten a single D1 team this season.

Texas Southern has four losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the third-most in the nation.

Texas Southern Leaders

Daeja Holmes: 10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54)

10.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 33.6 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (13-for-54) Taniya Lawson: 10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (9-for-45)

10.9 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (9-for-45) Jaida Belton: 4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG%

4.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.6 BLK, 41.8 FG% Jordyn Turner: 9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

9.5 PTS, 40.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) Shomari Phillips: 3.0 PTS, 24.4 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

Texas Southern Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -220 scoring differential, falling short by 20.0 points per game. They're putting up 55.2 points per game, 333rd in college basketball, and are allowing 75.2 per outing to rank 333rd in college basketball.

The Tigers are putting up more points at home (66.4 per game) than away (45.8).

At home Texas Southern is giving up 68.6 points per game, 12.1 fewer points than it is on the road (80.7).

