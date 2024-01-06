Saturday's contest that pits the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) versus the Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) at Strahan Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Marshall. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

According to our computer prediction, Texas State is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) against Marshall. The two teams are expected to exceed the 140.5 over/under.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info & Odds

Strahan Arena Line: Marshall -1.5

Marshall -1.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Marshall -135, Texas State +110

Texas State vs. Marshall Score Prediction

Prediction: Marshall 72, Texas State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas State vs. Marshall

Pick ATS: Texas State (+1.5)



Texas State (+1.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Marshall has compiled a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas State is 5-7-0. A total of four out of the Thundering Herd's games this season have hit the over, and four of the Bobcats' games have gone over. The two teams score an average of 145 points per game, 4.5 more points than this matchup's total. Marshall is 5-5 against the spread and 4-6 overall over its last 10 contests, while Texas State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a -10 scoring differential, putting up 69.1 points per game (299th in college basketball) and conceding 69.9 (147th in college basketball).

The 35.5 rebounds per game Texas State accumulates rank 228th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 34.7.

Texas State knocks down 4.6 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.6 on average.

Texas State forces 12.2 turnovers per game (173rd in college basketball) while committing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

