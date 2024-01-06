The Texas State Bobcats (6-8, 0-2 Sun Belt) will be attempting to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-8, 2-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Strahan Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Marshall vs. Texas State matchup.

Texas State vs. Marshall Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas

Strahan Arena in San Marcos, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas State vs. Marshall Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline Texas State Moneyline BetMGM Marshall (-2.5) 141.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Marshall (-1.5) 140.5 -134 +110 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas State vs. Marshall Betting Trends

Texas State has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

The Bobcats have covered the spread three times this year (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 2-point underdogs.

Marshall has put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Thundering Herd games have hit the over three out of 14 times this season.

