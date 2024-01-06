The Texas State Bobcats' (10-4) Sun Belt schedule includes Saturday's matchup with the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at Georgia State Convocation Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

The Bobcats score an average of 68.7 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 66 the Panthers allow to opponents.

Texas State is 7-1 when it scores more than 66 points.

Georgia State's record is 5-2 when it allows fewer than 68.7 points.

The Panthers score 14.7 more points per game (72.8) than the Bobcats allow (58.1).

Georgia State is 7-4 when scoring more than 58.1 points.

Texas State is 9-4 when giving up fewer than 72.8 points.

This season the Panthers are shooting 41.4% from the field, 2% higher than the Bobcats give up.

The Bobcats' 41 shooting percentage from the field is only 2.5 higher than the Panthers have conceded.

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)

14 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59) Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Texas State Schedule