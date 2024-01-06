Can we count on Texas Tech to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a look at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

Want to bet on Texas Tech's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +12500

+12500 Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 1-0 NR NR 56

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas Tech's best wins

On January 6, Texas Tech registered its signature win of the season, a 78-67 victory over the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25. Pop Isaacs was the leading scorer in the signature victory over Texas, recording 21 points with three rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

73-57 over Michigan (No. 73/RPI) on November 24

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 23

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on November 8

96-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 168/RPI) on December 28

77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

The Red Raiders have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas Tech is facing the 122nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Red Raiders' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

In terms of Texas Tech's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with seven coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 8:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas Tech games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.