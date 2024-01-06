The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 team, the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Moody Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Joe Toussaint: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK

9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK Pop Isaacs: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Texas vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG Texas Tech AVG Texas Tech Rank 76th 79.8 Points Scored 75.7 165th 94th 67.0 Points Allowed 65.5 63rd 140th 37.5 Rebounds 38.4 109th 241st 8.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 117th 223rd 7.1 3pt Made 8.5 89th 27th 17.3 Assists 14.3 133rd 165th 11.6 Turnovers 11.5 153rd

