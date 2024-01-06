The Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Longhorns have won five games in a row. The over/under is 141.5 in the matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -6.5 141.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Betting Records & Stats

Texas' 13 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 141.5 points eight times.

Texas has an average total of 143.5 in its contests this year, two more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Longhorns are 4-9-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has been listed as the favorite seven times this season and has won all of those games.

The Longhorns have entered seven games this season favored by -300 or more, and won each of those games.

Texas has a 75% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 8 61.5% 79.2 157.2 64.3 128.8 147.1 Texas Tech 7 58.3% 78 157.2 64.5 128.8 138.2

Additional Texas Insights & Trends

Texas won 12 games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Longhorns put up 79.2 points per game, 14.7 more points than the 64.5 the Red Raiders give up.

Texas has a 4-9 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when scoring more than 64.5 points.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 4-9-0 4-7 5-8-0 Texas Tech 6-6-0 0-0 6-6-0

Texas vs. Texas Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Texas Tech 17-1 Home Record 11-6 4-6 Away Record 3-7 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-3-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.