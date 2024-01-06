Saturday's contest at WVU Coliseum has the No. 10 Texas Longhorns (14-1) going head-to-head against the No. 24 West Virginia Mountaineers (13-0) at 2:00 PM (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Texas by a score of 73-68, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Longhorns are coming off of a 74-47 victory against Texas Tech in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. West Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Texas vs. West Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 73, West Virginia 68

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Schedule Analysis

The Longhorns beat the No. 12-ranked UConn Huskies, 80-68, on December 3, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

The Longhorns have three wins over Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Mountaineers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas 2023-24 Best Wins

80-68 at home over UConn (No. 12/AP Poll) on December 3

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 51) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 66) on January 3

76-44 over South Florida (No. 111) on November 25

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 112) on December 27

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Madison Booker: 13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39)

13.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.6 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (9-for-39) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 62.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 44.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

Texas Performance Insights

The Longhorns' +523 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 34.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 90.8 points per game (fifth in college basketball) while giving up 55.9 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

The Longhorns have fared better offensively in their previous 10 games, scoring 91.7 points per contest, 0.9 more than their season average of 90.8.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.