Can we count on UT Arlington to secure a spot in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology insights included.

How UT Arlington ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 1-3 NR NR 190

UT Arlington's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UT Arlington defeated the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles in a 75-71 win on November 6. DaJuan Gordon led the way against Oral Roberts, dropping 24 points. Second on the team was Akili Vining with 14 points.

Next best wins

86-71 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 244/RPI) on November 29

76-73 over Air Force (No. 288/RPI) on December 16

82-69 at home over Alcorn State (No. 316/RPI) on November 22

UT Arlington's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), UT Arlington is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Mavericks are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

Schedule insights

UT Arlington gets the 85th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mavericks have 16 games left on the schedule, with nine contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and four games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Arlington has 16 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

UT Arlington's next game

Matchup: UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

UT Arlington Mavericks vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

