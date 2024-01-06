Saturday's game that pits the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) versus the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) at William R. Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

Based on our computer prediction, SFA projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup versus UT Arlington. The over/under is currently listed at 145.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Huntsville, Texas

Venue: William R. Johnson Coliseum

Line: SFA -7.5

Point Total: 145.5

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 76, UT Arlington 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Arlington vs. SFA

Pick ATS: SFA (-7.5)



SFA (-7.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



SFA has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Arlington is 9-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the 'Jacks are 7-5-0 and the Mavericks are 8-4-0. The two teams score an average of 151.1 points per game, 5.6 more points than this matchup's total. SFA is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while UT Arlington has gone 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks score 72.5 points per game (248th in college basketball) and allow 73.5 (237th in college basketball) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

UT Arlington ranks 94th in the nation at 38.5 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 33.6 its opponents average.

UT Arlington makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (82nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.0. It shoots 33.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 38.0%.

UT Arlington has committed 3.2 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 14.8 (350th in college basketball) while forcing 11.6 (215th in college basketball).

