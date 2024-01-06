UT Arlington vs. SFA January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (7-5, 1-1 WAC) face the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6, 1-1 WAC) in a clash of WAC squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 13.8 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 7.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Akili Vining: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Aaron Cash: 4.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
SFA Players to Watch
- Sadaidriene Hall: 10.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Kyle Hayman: 7.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Chrishawn Christmas: 5.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
UT Arlington vs. SFA Stat Comparison
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|111th
|77.9
|Points Scored
|73.1
|228th
|137th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|72.7
|228th
|109th
|38.4
|Rebounds
|39.5
|68th
|57th
|10.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.0
|25th
|237th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|16.4
|47th
|363rd
|17.6
|Turnovers
|14.8
|348th
