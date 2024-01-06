Saturday's contest that pits the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) at Teague Center has a projected final score of 80-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Abilene Christian, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on January 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas Venue: Teague Center

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 80, UT Rio Grande Valley 70

Spread & Total Prediction for UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian

Computer Predicted Spread: Abilene Christian (-9.4)

Abilene Christian (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Abilene Christian has put together a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while UT Rio Grande Valley is 5-6-0. The Wildcats are 10-2-0 and the Vaqueros are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over. Abilene Christian has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 3-7 overall over the last 10 games. UT Rio Grande Valley has gone 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall in its last 10 games.

Other WAC Predictions

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros have been outscored by 5.6 points per game (posting 74.0 points per game, 204th in college basketball, while allowing 79.6 per contest, 341st in college basketball) and have a -78 scoring differential.

UT Rio Grande Valley records 35.2 rebounds per game (240th in college basketball) while allowing 39.9 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.7 boards per game.

UT Rio Grande Valley makes 5.1 three-pointers per game (341st in college basketball) while shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc (342nd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.1 per game at 36.2%.

UT Rio Grande Valley has committed 14.6 turnovers per game (344th in college basketball), 1.1 fewer than the 15.7 it forces (17th in college basketball).

