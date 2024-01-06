UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-7, 0-2 WAC) face the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9, 0-2 WAC) in a clash of WAC teams at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game airs on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other UT Rio Grande Valley Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UT Rio Grande Valley Players to Watch
- Elijah Elliott: 15.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Hasan Abdul-Hakim: 13.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 1 BLK
- Daylen Williams: 8.9 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ahren Freeman: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- JJ Howard: 7.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Abilene Christian Players to Watch
- Airion Simmons: 12.6 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ali Abdou Dibba: 14.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hunter Jack Madden: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
- Cameron Steele: 6.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kavion McClain: 5.3 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Stat Comparison
|Abilene Christian Rank
|Abilene Christian AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley AVG
|UT Rio Grande Valley Rank
|163rd
|75.8
|Points Scored
|73.4
|222nd
|280th
|75.2
|Points Allowed
|79.6
|340th
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34
|286th
|247th
|8.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|268th
|321st
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5
|347th
|172nd
|13.6
|Assists
|13.5
|180th
|301st
|13.4
|Turnovers
|14.2
|330th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.