What are UTSA's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-8 1-1 NR NR 318

UTSA's best wins

UTSA's best win this season came on November 6 in a 78-68 in overtime victory over the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Against Western Illinois, Carlton Linguard led the team by dropping 24 points to go along with four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

103-89 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on December 28

89-82 on the road over Rice (No. 263/RPI) on January 6

86-83 at home over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on November 30

90-80 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on November 25

89-87 on the road over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on November 20

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-4 | Quadrant 4: 6-4

Based on the RPI, UTSA has four losses against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Roadrunners have six Quadrant 4 wins, tied for the 46th-most in the country. But they also have four Quadrant 4 losses, tied for the 36th-most.

Schedule insights

UTSA faces the 12th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Roadrunners' upcoming schedule includes one game against teams with worse records and 15 games against teams with records north of .500.

When it comes to UTSA's upcoming schedule, it has 16 games remaining, with two coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Memphis Tigers vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

