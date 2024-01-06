Saturday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (6-5) playing the Wichita State Shockers (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET.

UTSA vs. Wichita State Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

UTSA Players to Watch

Kyra White: 10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

10.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Elyssa Coleman: 10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.7 BLK Sidney Love: 12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Aysia Proctor: 9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Idara Udo: 6.3 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK

Wichita State Players to Watch

Daniela Abies: 12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre'Zure Jobe: 11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Salese Blow: 10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK DJ McCarty: 7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Ornella Niankan: 5.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

