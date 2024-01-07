Which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where every team stands.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Houston

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 30-1

14-0 | 30-1 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 102nd

102nd Last Game: W 89-55 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

2. BYU

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 29-3

12-2 | 29-3 Odds to Win Big 12: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 5th

5th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 71-60 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 23-7

13-1 | 23-7 Odds to Win Big 12: +200

+200 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank: 30th

30th Last Game: W 83-81 vs TCU

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Iowa State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

11-3 | 21-10 Odds to Win Big 12: +2500

+2500 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank: 248th

248th Last Game: L 71-63 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

5. Baylor

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-8

12-2 | 22-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +700

+700 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank: 64th

64th Last Game: W 75-70 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: BYU

BYU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Oklahoma

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 22-9

13-1 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +1000

+1000 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 185th

185th Last Game: W 71-63 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ TCU

@ TCU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas Tech

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 23-8

12-2 | 23-8 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 27th

27th Strength of Schedule Rank: 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 78-67 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. TCU

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 22-9

11-3 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +2000

+2000 Overall Rank: 33rd

33rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 255th

255th Last Game: L 83-81 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma

Oklahoma Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Cincinnati

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 22-9

12-2 | 22-9 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 34th

34th Strength of Schedule Rank: 141st

141st Last Game: W 71-60 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Texas

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 17-14

11-3 | 17-14 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 46th

46th Strength of Schedule Rank: 170th

170th Last Game: L 78-67 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cincinnati

@ Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 8-6 | Projected Record: 11-20

8-6 | 11-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 187th

187th Last Game: L 75-70 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Kansas State

Current Record: 11-3 | Projected Record: 14-17

11-3 | 14-17 Odds to Win Big 12: +3000

+3000 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 76th

76th Last Game: W 77-52 vs UCF

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. UCF

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

9-4 | 10-20 Odds to Win Big 12: +20000

+20000 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 246th

246th Last Game: L 77-52 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. West Virginia

Current Record: 5-9 | Projected Record: 6-25

5-9 | 6-25 Odds to Win Big 12: +25000

+25000 Overall Rank: 121st

121st Strength of Schedule Rank: 19th

19th Last Game: L 89-55 vs Houston

